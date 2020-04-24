Belarus Football Tips – 24-26 April



The Belarus Premier League returns this weekend for Matchday 6, with FK Slutsk the early leaders at the top of the table..

Sportingly Better takes a look at the best accumulator football tips this weekend in Belarus.

Accumulator Football Tips

FK Gorodeya (6.00) v BATE Borisov (1.57); Draw (3.80)

Last weekend’s goalless draw against Torpedo Zhodino, may have let down many an accumulator (including this column), but the result in hindsight said more about Torpedo Zhodino’s good start to the season than anything else.

Aleksandr Sedynov’s side travel away from the Borisov Arena this weekend, where they’ve lost two out of three games so far this season, but the Belarus giants have found the back of the net frequently and are the joint-top scorers away from home with five goals.

Hosts FK Gorodeya have picked up three successive 1-0 victories and Oleg Radushko’s side have proved a tight outfit, scoring just three goals and conceding just three goals as well.

BATE Borisov’s habit of scoring away from home looks too good to ignore, so the odds of over 1.5 goals for the visitors feels like a good way to add value this weekend.

Accumulator Bet 1

BATE Borisov over 1.5 goals @1.83

FK Slutsk (1.75) v Belshina Bobruisk (4.75); Draw (3.50)

It’s top against bottom for the noon kick-off on Sunday as league leaders FK slutsk welcome Belshina Bobruisk to the City Stadium.

Three wins from five have seen Vitaliy Pavlov’s side sit top of the Belarus Premier League, but somewhat more impressively the hosts are top scorers in the division with nine goals to their name going into Matchday 6.

Visitors Belshina Bobruisk are one of only two sides to pick up a win this season, but two consecutive draws may point to the fact the club are perhaps moving in a better direction.

The odds on the home win are sure to shorten moving into the weekend, so snap up the 1.75 that’s currently on offer for your accumulator whilst you can.

Accumulator Bet 2

Back FK Slutsk to win @1.75

Neman Grodno (2.40) v Energetik-BGU (3.10); Draw (3.10)

After three opening victories for visitors Energetik-BGU, it’s two defeats from two following a 1-0 loss to FK Gorodeya at home.

The Minsk club were of course the early surprise package following a 3-1 victory over BATE Borisov in the opening fixture, but Vladimir Belyavsky’s side will need find their feet again.

Forward Djasur Yakhshibaev (3) has scored half of Energetik-BSU’s goals and if the visitors are to come away with a positive result then Yakhshibaev will surely have to find the net again.

Hosts Neman Grodno are historically low scorers themselves however, with a run that stretches back to last season. Sixteen of their last 18 matches have all finished with three goals or less and the odds on that of 1.50 will find plenty of backers.

Neman Grodno will be hoping to take a positive result from Friday night’s game, but with just one win in five games; siding with the opposition may just prove fruitful this weekend.

Accumulator Bet 3

Back Energetik-BGU @3.10

Recommended Treble

Betting Accumulator Odds – 9.94

