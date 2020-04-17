Belarus Accumulator Tips – 18 April

The Belarus Premier League remains in full swing this weekend, with Dynamo Brest and BATE Borisov looking to climb further up the table.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the best accumulator football tips this weekend in Belarus.

Accumulator Football Tips

BATE Borisov (1.44) v Torpedo Zhodino (7.50); Draw (4.20)

After two defeats in the opening two games, it’s now two wins out of two for BATE Borisov, who will be looking to make it three wins on the spin this Saturday.

Aleksandr Sedynov’s side are beginning to hit their stride and in striker Anton Saroka they have a man right in form.

Visitors Torpedo have encouragingly started the season well with three wins from their opening four games, but it’s goals that have been in short supply with just four goals in four games.

The hosts have an incredible home record, winning 18 of 21 games at the Borisov Arena; a run that stretches back deep into the previous season and the odds on the straight home win (1.44) on Saturday look perfect for building our league accumulator.

Accumulator Bet 1

Back BATE Borisov to win @1.44

Isloch (2.10) v Slavia Mozyr (3.50); Draw (3.30)

Isloch will be looking to reverse a run of back-to-back defeats on Saturday, with Slavia Mozyr the visitors to the FC Minsk Stadium.

After two successive 1-0 defeats, Isloch lost 3-2 at home to FK Slutsk before losing 3-1 to Dynamo Brest last weekend.

The hosts have however scored in every game so far this season and you can back Isloch to continue that scoring run at betting odds of 1.28 on Saturday.

Visitors Slavia Mozyr have themselves been no strangers to goals in their opening matches with three of their last four games breaching the over 2.5 goals mark.

Slavia Mozyr have themselves already beaten BATE Borisov this term and although the odds on the away win at 3.50 seem to offer significant value, it’s the goals market we’ll be using to add to our accumulator bet.

Accumulator Bet 2

Back over 2.5 goals @2.25

FK Rukh Brest (2.75) v FC Minsk (2.75); Draw (3.00)

Another side that looks to offer plenty of value in the WDW market is FC Minks who travel away to FK Rukh Brest.

The visitors have won two out of four games and surprisingly find themselves level in the betting market with FK Rukh Brest who have just won one game from their opening four games.

FC Minsk have showed already that they have plenty of endeavour and attacking appetite, scoring six goals in four games, but it’s defensively where Anrdey Razin’s side have switched off; conceding a league-high of eight goals and that defensive record will have to change if they are to head up the table.

Hosts FK Rukh Brest have managed just one goal in four games and for a side who are priced at the same odds as the visitors, that just doesn’t make sense, so it’s Razin’s entertaining outfit who form our last leg of our treble.

Accumulator Bet 3

Back FC Minsk @2.75

Recommended Treble

Betting Accumulator Odds – 8.93

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58954985

