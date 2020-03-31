Belarus Accumulator Tips – 3-5 April

Matchday three of the Belarus Premier League returns this weekend, with FC Minsk the early pace-setters.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the best accumulator football tips this weekend in Belarus.

Accumulator Football Tips

Energetik-BGU (2.90) v FC Minsk (2.35); Draw (3.10)

Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off see’s the top-two in the table come head-to-head, with leaders FC Minsk taking on Energetik-BGU.

The visitors came away with a 3-2 victory away at Dinamo Minsk last time out and and Andrey Razin’s side will be keen to maintain their 100% table at the top of the table after scoring six goals in just two games.

Incidentally, FC Minsk can be backed to score three or more goals again this weekend at betting odds of 4.50 and for small stakes that may well be a bet that forms part of a wider staking strategy, which you can find out more information on from the GamblingHero betting guide.

Hosts Energetik-BGU opened their campaign with a fine 3-1 victory over BATE Borisov on Matchday 1 and a narrow victory against Rukh Brest leaves it also as two wins out of two for the newly promoted side.

Both sides will likely play for the win, given the early season standings and that could make goals the likely play in this match.

Accumulator Bet 1

Over 2.5 goals @1.80

BATE Borisov (1.30) v FK Rukh Brest (8.50); Draw (4.75)

Belarus giants BATE Borisov will be hoping to kick-start their season following two back-to-back away defeats so far.

Kirill Alshevsky’s side have however scored in both of those defeats and the return to the Borisov Arena this weekend is likely to improve their fortunes.

BATE are arguable overpriced at odds of 1.30 for the home win, especially when you take into account that the visitors have yet to concede a goal so far.

FK Rukh Brest were promoted to the top flight this year and Aleksandr Sedynov’s side may look to keep the game tight again this time out.

Betting odds on BATE Borisov of 1.53 to score two or more goals offer enhanced value over the home win, but a half time/full time bet appears to be more generously priced.

Accumulator Bet 2

Back BATE Borisov HT/FT @2.05

Dinamo Brest (1.30) v Slavia Mozyr (8.00); Draw (5.00)

Dinamo Brest will be looking to build upon their unbeaten record with Slavia Mozyr the visitors to the Regional Sport Complex.

The hosts have managed just two goals in their opening two games and despite sitting in the top five currently, performances have been less than encouraging.

Slavia Mozyr picked up a surprising 2-1 victory at home to BATE Borisov last time out and the visitors should not be underestimated when they travel to Brest this weekend.

Both of Slavia Mozyr’s games this season have ended with three or more goals and although the hosts haven’t largely been open in their attacking play so far, goals may just well be the market to focus on in this game.

Accumulator Bet 3

Back both teams to score @ 2.50

Recommended Treble

Betting Accumulator Odds – 9.22

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47995883







VN:F [1.9.22_1171]