Premier League Accumulator Tips – 1 & 2 Feb

Runaway leaders Liverpool show no signs of slowing down as they head towards their first ever Premier League crown.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the best acca betting tips this weekend in the Premier League.

Accumulator Football Tips

Liverpool (1.30) v Southampton (12.00); Draw (6.40)

Liverpool have undoubtedly been dominant this season, so perhaps it’s a surprise to see the Reds trading as high as 1.30 at home to Southampton this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a run of 15 straight wins in the Premier League, with eight of the last nine victories racked up without conceding.

The form of Southampton and forward Danny Ings in particular may prove to be the biggest challenge in continuing that run of of shut-outs.

Visitors Southampton have climbed up to ninth place in the Premier League, just three points away from Manchester United in fifth place and Ralph Hasenhuttl will be more than encouraged by his side’s reaction since that humiliating 9-0 defeat to Leicester last year.

The South coast side have added to their ranks in the January transfer window with Tottenham full back Kyle Walker-Peters joining on loan until the end of the season and the Saints will be confident of at least causing their more illustrious hosts some trouble.

Southampton have scored in each of their last 10 away games in the Premier League, with sports betting Malaysia having priced Southampton up at 1.78 in the goals market.

Given Liverpool’s unrelenting dominance however, backing both teams to score will give us the best value.

Accumulator Bet 1

Both teams to score @1.95

Leicester (2.50) v Chelsea (2.62); Draw (3.60)

Leicester will be looking to bounce back from a dramatic defeat to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Chelsea the visitors to the East Midlands in the early kick-off on Saturday.

In truth, both sides have come off the boil in recent weeks, but this clash still pits third versus fourth in the Premier League.

The hosts should be able to call upon talisman Jamie Vardy to lead the line for this encounter, although the English striker has failed to score in each of his last four Premier League games.

Visitors Chelsea will be closely monitoring striker Tammy Abraham, having won just four of their last 12 fixtures in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side have been lacking in concentration going into the latter stages of matches, conceding 11 goals in the final 15 minutes of games in the Premier League this season.

With both sides looking to overturn their recent drop in form, expect goals to be king at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

Accumulator Bet 2

Back over 1.5 second half goals @1.83

West Ham (2.60) v Brighton (2.75); Draw (3.30)

Pressure has quickly mounted on West Ham and manager David Moyes.

A 2-0 defeat by Liverpool on Wednesday left the Hammers just one place outside of the relegation zone and this is only on goal difference.

The loan signing of Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek should at least add a bit more guile to West Ham’s midfield.

West Ham’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth on New Year’s Day has proven to be Moyes’ only win in the league so far, but a home tie against Brighton represents a massive opportunity to change that.

The Seagulls themselves sit just two points above the relegation zone, but it’s goals that seem to be drying up, with just three goals scored in five matches so far in 2020.

Graham Potter’s side will be conscious of not slipping further into the relegation battle, but given Brighton’s troubles in front of goal, siding with the hosts could just about pay off.

Accumulator Bet 3

Back West Ham to win @ 2.60

Recommended Treble

Betting Accumulator Odds – 9.29

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62794966







