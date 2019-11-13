International Accumulator Tips – 14 November

The international break returns this week, with qualification for Euro 2020 top of the agenda for many of Europe’s national football sides.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the best betting angles on the Euro 2020 qualifying card on Thursday.

International Football Tips

Czech Republic (1.70) v Kosovo (5.25); Draw (4.00)

With England dominating proceedings in Group A, the second automatic qualifying spot remains firmly up for grabs for both Czech Republic and Kosovo.

A surprise win for the hosts last time out against England, saw Czech Republic stake their claim for the remaining automatic qualification berth and their one point advantage in the group table means the hosts could come away with a draw and still be in the driving seat to qualify with one more round to go.

That situation means there should be more emphasis and urgency for Kosovo, who won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September and scored an impressive three goals away against group winners England recently.

Both teams to score seems an obvious play at 1.83.

While the betting odds on the away win at 5.25 are hugely tempting, especially given the most recent bet365 bonus code available online, the need for Kosovo to come away with three points should see the visitors at least breach the hosts backline on Thursday night.

Accumulator Bet 1

Kosovo to score @1.57

Portugal (1.04) v Lithuania (51.00); Draw (21.00)

After a surprise defeat to Ukraine last time out, Portugal are another side who are bidding to secure the second automatic qualifying place.

Remaining games against Lithuania and Luxembourg should see the hosts secure the six points needed to achieve that and it’s likely to see Portugal rack up the goals in the process.

That means all eyes will once again turn to talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who scored four goals in a 5-1 win against Lithuania in the reverse fixture.

Somewhat surprising the Juventus striker can be backed at odds of 2.75 to open the scoring on Thursday night, but backing Ronaldo to strike at least twice in this fixture is the betting angle here.

Accumulator Bet 2

Back Cristiano Ronaldo to score two or more goals @1.90

England (1.083) v Montenegro (34.00); Draw (13.00)

A rampant England side hit five goals against opponents Montenegro in March last time out, but with qualification now secure the Three Lions may not be so free-scoring at Wembley Stadium this Thursday.

Preparations aside, England manager Gareth Southgate would not have enjoyed finding out about an altercation between his players at St George’s Park, with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling sent home following a disturbance with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The absence of Sterling does at least give the newcomers opportunity to impress with Leicester midfielder James Maddison one who is likely to take advantage, in what will be a very young line-up for the Three Lions.

Visitors Montenegro have failed to win any of their seven Euro 2020 qualifiers, scoring just three goals and conceding 15.

Even without Sterling’s goals, England have scored at least three goals in four of their five qualification wins and that sequence should at least continue on Thursday.

Accumulator Bet 3

Back over 2.5 England goals @1.44

Recommended Treble

Betting Accumulator Odds – 4.33

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://www.soccer.ru/galery/1053759/photo/730330, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69972366

