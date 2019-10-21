Manchester City v Atalanta – Betting Preview







Manchester City quickly returned back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the Citizens next match and why goals and another victory for Pep Guardiola’s side look on the cards.

Champions League Betting Tips

Manchester City (1.20) v Atalanta (13.00); Draw (7.00)

English champions Manchester City will be looking to make it three wins a row in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Atalanta the visitors to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola will again find his side short in central defence and although the Citizens are yet to concede a goal in Group C, visitors Atalanta will surely provide the toughest test yet for the home side.

With defenders Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte all injuted backing the visitors to score maybe a sensible selection at odds of 1.61.

A similar take could be to side with the Italian side on the Asian Handicap market, with Atalanta available to back at +2.5 with at odds of 1.575.

The visitors themselves of course are not without their own defensive worries.

On Matchday 1 Atalanta succumbed to a 4-0 defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb, and more recently conceded three late goals to Italian champions Juventus after taking a 3-0 lead against the Bianconeri.

Atalanta are yet to pick up any points n Group C so far and even the most optimistic of fans would unlikely to concede that the home side won’t win this encounter on Tuesday night.

Just like the overs markets on eSports betting on Buff.bet, the likelihood of goals then at the Etihad Stadium seems highly likely.

Over 3.5 goals at 1.80 might seem short, but this selection has landed in seven of Atalanta’s 10 games so far this season.

Both teams to score could be another play at similar odds.

With both Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez rested for this game, it’s highly likely that the hosts will get up and running early on with their freshly rotated attack, but don’t completely discount a dangerous Atalanta side who currently sit third in Serie A this season.

Recommended Football Tips

Back over 1.5 first half goals @1.80

Back Manchester City to win AND both teams to score @2.10

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Aguero_in_2018.jpg



