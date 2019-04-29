Tottenham v Ajax – Betting Tips







The UEFA Champions League semi-finals take centre stage this week with English side Tottenham looking to reach the final for the first time in the club’s history.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the first-leg encounter in London, with the visitors well priced to make life difficult for Spurs.

Champions League Betting Tips

Tottenham (2.37) v Ajax (2.87); Draw (3.40)

A remarkable quarter final against Manchester City saw Spurs reach the semi-final of Europe’s most coveted club competition for the first time in 57 years and Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to continue their journey to the final in Baka in May.

In truth Tottenham will have to do it the hard way with talisman Harry Kane ruled out for the rest of the season.

Kane has of course scored against Dutch opposition already this season, netting three times in the group stages against PSV Eindhoven and his loss is only amplified by the fact that Heung-min Son will be suspended for the first leg.

A start for the enigmatic Lucas Moura almost certainly seems on the cards, but it’s Spanish journeyman Fernando Llorente who looks likely to lead the line for the Lillywhites.

Spurs have won only five of their last 13 matches in all competitions, with Saturday’s defeat by West Ham the first at their new stadium.

Prior to Tottenham’s 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, Spurs had not won any of their three home games in the knockout stages and a number of selections on Freetips.com also seemingly favour laying the hosts in the first leg.

Visitors Ajax have undoubtedly been the surprise package of the competition this season.

The Dutch side have eliminated both Real Madrid and Juventus during the knockout stages of the tournament, with their reward having seen them avoid both Liverpool and Barcelona in the semi-final draw.

Erik ten Hag may struggle to stop his side from being dismantled come the end of the season, with Frenkie de Jong having already secured a move to Barcelona and the likes of captain Matthijs de Ligt and midfielder David Neres likely to depart.

Ajax come fresh into Tuesday’s match having not played over the weekend and the visitors will be considerably fresher than their opponents; another positive for the Dutch side.

Verdict

Ajax go into the match having won 13 of their last 15 games in all competitions and given the form and missing personnel of the hosts, the value sits firmly with the visitors.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Ajax to win @2.87

Back Ajax over 1.5 team goals @2.37

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

