Champions League Betting Tips – 11-12 December

The Champions League returns this week with a quartet of English sides looking to secure their place as winners or runners up in the final group game of the competition.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the best European betting tips in the Champions League this week.

Tottenham Hotspur have it all to do with the seemingly impossible task of taking on group winners Barcelona in the final group game.

Spurs snatched a late win over Inter Milan in match day five and could complete a fairy tale route to the knockout stages of the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side can be backed at 3.25 to secure victory on Tuesday night, but the North London club do not necessarily need to win at the Camp Nou to go through should other results and permutations go their way.

If Inter lose at home to PSV, Spurs will progress into the knock-out stages, no matter the result in Spain and should Spurs draw with Barca and Inter draw to PSV then that that will also suffice for Tottenham.

This game may prove tight early on, but late goals could be a play with the second half of Tottenham matches having seen the most goals in six of Spur’s last nine games.

Elsewhere, Liverpool find themselves needing to beat Napoli in order to go through.

The Italian side currently sit top of Group C on nine points, with Paris Saint-Germain second on eight and Liverpool third on six points.



Jurgen Klopp’s side can be backed at 1.66 to win the game and despite a shaky run through the group stages, the Merseyside club should succeed in picking up all three points in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

On Wednesday night, both Manchester clubs are in action but the biggest

Champions League betting play of the evening maybe on laying Manchester United away against Valencia.

The Red Devils stumbled to a last-gasp win over Young Boys in the last round, with Marouane Fellaini scoring a last-minute goal.

Jose Mourinho’s side travel to Spain, fresh from a morale-boosting win over Fulham in the Premier League and can be backed as big as 3.00 to come away with all three points.

Manchester United do have incentive to do well in Spain, as a Young Boys victory in Turin coupled with a United victory in Valencia would secure the Premier League giants top spot in Group H, but poor player performances and form that have plagued United’s season, leaves the away side as one to lay on Wednesday night.

With the Champions League draw taking place on Monday lunchtime in Nyon, all eyes will be on whether all four English sides will be able to make it through to the latter stages of the competition, with betting odds on the last 16 of the competition found here.

Back second half to have most goals (Tottenham v Barcelona) @1.90

Back Liverpool to win @1.66

Lay Manchester United @3.00

