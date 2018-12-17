Champions League Betting – City Favourites to Triumph

With the draw for the second round of this season’s Champions League having taken place in Nyon today, Sportingly Better takes a look at a few of the mouthwatering ties it’s served up and why taking on favourites Manchester City could be worthwhile.

Champions League Betting

Currently the bookmakers’ favourites at 4.00, English champions Manchester City have already been handed

Pep Guardiola’s side have been handed a favourable draw when they take on German Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04. Domenico Tedesco’s side are currently sitting in the bottom half of the Bundesliga, but did at least come through to the knockout stages of the Champions League having finished runners-up of a favourable group.

Leroy Sane will be coming up against his former side in what Manchester City can be heavily backed to progress, with the the Premier League side as short as 1.33 to win the first leg in Germany.

Manchester City kept just one clean sheet in 6 games during the group stages, despite possessing arguably the strongest squad in European football, but if you fancy backing Guardiola’s side, then the Citizens can be backed with some online betting offers for a risk free punt.

Second favourites Barcelona have also been handed a favourable tie when they take on French Ligue 1 side Lyon in February, but it’s perhaps Italian giants Juventus who are the smarter bet.

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by The Old Lady in the summer immediately puts the Italian giants among the Champions League favourites this season and they won their group with relative ease.

Juventus have dropped just two points from a possible 48 in their defence of their Sere A title and for those backers who are swayed by the ‘Ronaldo factor’ Juventus can be backed at 7.00 to take home Europe’s highest crown. Juventus however, need to overcome Atletico Madrid in the second round first.

Elsewhere, PSG shall be licking their lips over the prospect of facing a much-maligned Manchester United side in the second round. The French side already sit 10 points clear of their Ligue 1 rivals with two games in hand, whilst opponents Manchester United find themselves 19 points adrift from the top of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s side are 2.25 to win the first leg at Old Trafford and that may find plenty of support before the round begins.

Last season’s runners-up Liverpool have been handed a tasty tie in the second round by being drawn up against Bayern Munich, a match up that the Merseyside outfit may welcome. The German giants needed late goals in their final group game at Ajax to win their group and domestically the Bavarian’s find themselves increasingly short in Bundesliga, with Niko Kovac’s side nine points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Defending champions Real Madrid (12.00) find themselves as sixth favourites in the outright betting markets and look a shadow of their former selves, having seen manager Zinedine Zidane and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo both depart over the summer. A second round draw against Ajax could be a potential banana skin, but the Spanish giants are comfortable favourites to reach the last eight at odds of 1.25.

The other two ties that complete this season’s Champions League second round draw see Tottenham up against Borussia Dortmund and Italian side Roma taking on FC Porto.

Recommended Football Tips

Lay Real Madrid to win the Champions League @ 12.00

Back Juventus to win the Champions League Each Way 1-2 @10.00



Author Credit: Jonathan Day

