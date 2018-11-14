Europa League Betting – Siding with Emery

With the International break in full swing, Sportingly Better takes a look at the Europa League outright betting market and takes a look at why there’s good value in backing the English sides to lift the trophy.

Europa League Betting

Both Chelsea and Arsenal sit as favourites with the bookmakers in the outright betting markets, with both English sides having impressed ahead of already qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Favourites Chelsea (6.50) have settled particularly quickly under new new boss Maurizio Sarri, with Sarri-ball beginning to take shape; a style of play that reflects an aggressive and coordinated pressing style and compact form of defending.

The former Napoli coach has used the full compliment of his squad during the Europa League group stages and that should continue for their remaining group games. Advancement in the Premier League may curtail the Europa League as a priority to the West London club, but Chelsea remain well equipped to progress as a future footballing side and potentially to go far in this competition.

London rivals Arsenal (8.00) have similarly enjoyed successes with their new coach this season.

Unai Emery has not only won the trophy on three previous occasions, but he has won more games (32) in the tournament than any other manager.

Arsenal’s route to Champions League football for next season may ultimately be served by winning this competition, instead of a top-four finish in the Premier League and given Emery’s selection in the Europa League so far, the Spaniard appears to be taking the competition as seriously as he had during his time with Sevilla.

Outside the Favourites

At 12.00, Sevilla remain well backed and are likely to be there or thereabouts in the latter stages of the competition. An open La Liga race with Real Madrid’s poor start and Barcelona’s Champions League desire may see Sevilla’s focus split between the two competitions, but the Spanish side are likely to remain in the hunt of lifting the Europa League trophy in May.

Outside of the betting top-three, German side Eintracht Frankfurt (34.00) court attention after their strong start in the Bundesliga, where they currently sit above Bayern Munich in the league and in Luka Jovic, Frankfurt have a goal scorer bang in form.

Verdict

The likes of Tottenham, Benfica and Napoli are likely to muddy the betting waters, should they drop out of the Champions League and fall into the Europa League competition in the early part of 2019, but current sides Chelsea, Arsenal and Sevilla all remain strong contenders to continue their strong start so far.

But the ‘Emery Factor’ coupled with Arsenal’s potential to fall outside of the top four makes the Gunners a strong bet currently in the outright betting market.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Arsenal to win the Europa League @8.00

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/db/Unai_Emery_-_Sevilla.jpg

