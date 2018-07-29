Premier League Betting – Back Liverpool for the Title

Following a 4-1 friendly victory over arch-rivals Manchester United, title-talk continues to mount over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

Sportingly Better takes a look at why there’s good value now in backing the second favourites for the title.

A disappointing end to a promising season may have been tough for Liverpool to take following their 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid back in May, but there has been plenty to suggest that Klopp’s side could go that bit further this time around.

If not for some goalkeeping errors by stopper Loris Karius in that final then Liverpool could have conceivably gone on to lift their first trophy under Klopp, and had that have happened, then the Merseyside club would have been trading a lot lower than the 5.00 betting odds they find themselves in now.

New account offers do tend to attract many ante-post betting angles and these latest sky bet offers could well be favoured for those looking to back Liverpool to lift their very first Premier League title.

Last season’s playing style is not the only positive to be encouraged by, with the club’s business impressing, with former Stoke man Xherdan Shaqiri, signed for a relegation release clause of £13.5 million arguably the pick of the recruits.

Shaqiri introduced himself with a stunning overhead kick in that 4-1 friendly victory over Manchester United most recently and the Switzerland international may prove to be one of the signings of the season at that price given the market.

Liverpool did however struggle at times to break down the lesser sides who sat deep in the Premiership last term, but those type of matches could prove effective for Shaqiri especially when coming off the bench.

Another positive for Liverpool’s summer shopping spree has to be the acquisition of Brazil international stopper Alisson for a world record fee for a goalkeeper of £66.9 million.

The former Roma goalkeeper racked up an impressive save success rate of over 80% in Serie A last season and his consistency and error-free performances in front of a high defensive line is likely to have led Liverpool to spend big.

That transfer alone has to be viewed as a significant upgrade for the club and along with the arrival of Fabinho from Monaco, Klopp may well have solidified a more robust foil to what is often an attack-quenching dynamic, spearheaded by Premier League Golden Boot winner Mo Salah.

The long pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita also finalised itself this summer.

Klopp’s smartly, albeit expensively assembled squad, should see The Reds compete on all fronts this year, but it’s the influx of arrivals at Anfield that should see Liverpool raise their bar even higher this time around.

At betting odds of 5.00, a very first Premier League crown may not be too far away.

Back Liverpool to win the 2018/2019 Premier League @5.00

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62794966

