World Cup – Group Betting Tips – E to H

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup edging closer, Sportingly Better takes a look at the best tips from the group betting markets, with Serbia well priced to qualify from Group E.

World Cup Betting

Group E

Tournament favourites Brazil breezed through the South American qualifiers with four games to spare and were by some way the best team on the continent.

At betting odds of 5.00 according to various sports-betting and best online casinos sites, the Selecao have enjoyed life under coach Tite, with a nine-match winning streak a particular highlight.

Elsewhere in the group Serbia, Costa Rica and Switzerland will likely battle it out for second spot, but it is Mladen Krstajic’s side who are fancied to go through to the last-16.

Serbia lost only one of 10 matches during qualification and can call upon an experienced and talented side that includes coveted midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Serbia boast plenty of danger from set-plays and given their stability and defensive set-up should edge past their other Group E hopefuls to qualify.

Back Serbia to qualify from Group E @2.20

Group F

It’s European powerhouses Germany who lead the betting in Group F, after winning 10 out of 10 matches during qualification

The current World Cup champions will be bidding to become the first country in 66 years to retain the trophy, with Joachim Low’s side having not exited an international tournament before the semi-final stage since 2006.

Of the other sides in Group F it is Mexico who are perhaps the most intriguing bet to qualify who are entering their seventh consecutive World Cup but have often struggled to make it past the group stages.

Elsewhere Sweden, (who defeated Italy in the play-offs) should run Mexico closer for second spot, whilst the remaining team South Korea appear to have it all to do.

Despite the presence of Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son, the Asian side struggled to get through their qualification group, drawing against both Syria and Uzbekistan.

South Korea finished behind Iran during the qualifiers and may well struggle at the World Cup in Russia this time around.

Back South Korea to finish bottom of Group F @1.83

Group G

Home nation England will lock horns with Belgium in Group G and with Panama and Tunisia making up the other two sides in the group, it is no surprise to see both England and Belgium as strong favourites to qualify to the knockout stages.

The Three Lions will be playing at their sixth consecutive World Cup finals and will be bidding to make it into the last 16 for the first time since 2006.

A lack of value in this group betting market according to Puntcasino points to a different betting angle and opposing surprise package Panama may be the best play.

Panama qualified ahead of USA and Honduras, but Hernan Dario Gomez’s hard-working side are particularly light on the attacking front and ultimately that may be their downfall when they face Group G opponents Tunisia.

Back Panama to finish bottom of Group G @1.50

Group H

Colombia, Poland, Senegal and Japan make up an intriguing final group at this year’s World Cup tournament in Russia.

Both Colombia and Poland head the betting in the group markets, but it is Senegal who are perhaps hold the biggest value to qualify.

In their only other appearance at a World Cup, Senegal beat World champions France in the inaugural match of the 2002 World Cup and the African nation will be looking to Champions League finalist Sadio Mane to lead the line, whilst Monaco’s Keita Balde is firmly one to keep an eye on.

Siding with Senegal to oust Colombia or Poland in Group H could be the best bet in this group.

Back Senegal to qualify from Group H @2.25

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50791990

