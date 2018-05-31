Next Manager Betting – Real Madrid

After a two and a half year spell at Real Madrid, which included three Champions League successes and a La Liga title, head coach Zinedine Zidane has announced he is to step down from the European giants citing the club needs a ‘new approach’.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the most standout football betting tipsÂ on who will takeover at the Bernabeu.

Next Manager Betting

Arsene Wenger

The current favourite according to the latest Paddy Power football odds, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is readily available to take the hotseat.

At 68-years of age, Wenger has a wealth of experience having been at the Gunners for over 22 years. The French coach has stated his desire to remain in football.

Heavy criticism of the coach during the latter parts of his reign, leaves Wenger somewhat of a surprise favourite in the outright betting market.

Mauricio Pochettino

It is believed that Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino remains Real Madrid President Florentino Perez’s first choice to take over at the Bernabeu.

Perez has admired Pochettino since his time managing Espanyol and was widely impressed with his Spurs side when the two teams faced off in the Champions League this season.

Pochettino however has only just signed a new five year deal a few years ago, but given the wealth and lure of the club this will undoubtedly prove too much of a stumbling block.

The Argentinian coach has gone on record to say he would never manage Barcelona due to his ties with Espanyol, but ultimately any deal that would see Pochettino move to Madrid may ultimately depend on the Spanish club’s desire in their pursuit.

Guti

Real Madrid of course may follow recent suit by promoting from within, with former Spain international Guti the most likely choice.

Coming through Los Blanco’s academy, Guti played over 500 games for Real Madrid and currently manages their under-19 side.

Like Zidane, Guti has no managerial experience, but given the need for change within Real’s ranks an appointment that would largely be seen as risk may not be sought this time around.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Mauricio Pochettino to be the next Real Madrid manager @4.00

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41968151

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]