Next Manager Betting – Arsenal

Arsene Wenger’s 22 year reign as Arsenal manager is almost at an end, but with an appointment still seemingly some way off,Â Sportingly Better takes a look at the most standout football betting tipsÂ on who will takeover at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Massimiliano Allegri

The current favourite at odds of just 2.25, Juventus manager Max Allegri has enjoyed another fantastic season, after this week’s Coppa Italia success against AC Milan.

Allegri’s favouritism has much to do with his previously stated desire to manage in England and a move to the Gunners represents an ideal opportunity in which Allegri could explore that path.

The Italian tactician has enjoyed significant success during his time in Turin, with the manager on the verge of securing four consecutive Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles.

Given both the track record and the desire of Allegri to manage in England, there will be difficulty in finding many who will back against the Italian in the outright betting market.

Mikel Arteta

Initially priced at betting odds of 17.00 former player Mikel Arteta has been well backed moving in towards the end of the season.

Currently on Manchester Cityâ€™s coaching staff under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, the 36 year-old Spaniard spent five years in north London as as a player for Arsenal.

Arteta has yet to foray into management and any move for the highly rated young coach would represent a bold gamble given the lack of managerial experience.

Carlo Ancelotti

With an impressive resume spanning across all of Europe’s major leagues, Carlo Ancelotti has to be considered a strong candidate for the vacant managerial role at the Emirates Stadium.

Currently unattached, Ancelotti remains the only manager to have won the UEFA Champions League three times and is widely regarded as one of the best managers over the last 20 years.

The former Chelsea manager would be a strong appointment for the Gunners, however it may not be as progressive as a replacement as what is widely felt that is needed after 22 years under Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Luis Enrique

Another frontrunner and a candidate who remains unattached, Spaniard Luis Enrique has most recently enjoyed success at Barcelona, scoopingÂ nine trophies including a UEFA Champions League success in just three years.

Reports are circulating that Enrique may be pricing himself out of the Gunners job due to his wage demands, but given the manager’s most recent success and availability conversations with the Arsenal board and the Spanish coach’s representatives will surely be forthcoming.

