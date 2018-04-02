Next Manager Betting – West Brom

West Bromwich Albion have parted company with Alan Pardew by mutual consent after a run of eight successive league defeats.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the most likely candidates to take the Baggies hotseat, with the Premier League’s bottom side almost certain to be planning for life in the Championship next season.

Next Manager Betting

Michael Appleton

Former Oxford United boss Michael Appleton is the early front runner to take on the challenge of lifting the Baggies fortunes at odds of just 3.50.

In three years of managing the U’s, Appleton took Oxford from League Two up to eighth place in League One as well as twice reaching the Football League Trophy final.

However it is Appleton’s connection to West Brom is arguably the biggest positive in the betting markets, with the former player having spent eight years as part of the West Brom backroom staff from 2003 until 2011.

A lack of managerial experience further up the Football League ladder may be concerning for the board, but there is no doubting Appleton’s affinity with the club and a populist appointment is likely to be exactly what the Baggies fans are after.

Derek McInnes

Another former West Brom player who is finding favour in the next manager betting market is current Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes (9.00).

McInnes struggled during his only previous spell in English football with Bristol City, however a move north of the border has led to his stock to improve dramatically.

McInnes is on course to lead Aberdeen to a fourth-consecutive second placed finish in the Scottish Premiership, but having previously rejected coaching roles at Rangers and Sunderland, questions remain on whether the role at the Hawthorns will be a big enough lure for the manager.

Chris Wilder

Current Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was considered for the managerial role prior to Alan Pardew’s appointment, so it is no surprise that Wilder is well backed at 9.00 on the betting markets.

Wilder led the Blades to the League One title last season and a promising campaign in the Championship so far, sees Sheffield United sit just one point off the Championship play-off places.

Having also won promotions with Oxford and Northampton Town, Wilder is a manager who knows what it takes to take a side up to the next level, a remit that the board will keenly cherish, but with promotion via the play-offs a distinct possibility this term any move to West Brom may not be a possibility until the end of the season.

Graham Potter

One of the mostÂ enticing promotionsÂ in this market belongs to current Ostersunds manager Graham Potter.

Potter (17.00) has taken Ostersunds from the Swedish fourth tier to the top flight, but it is his impact on the European stage that has catapulted the manager to the attention of the English media.

Potter spent four years as a player for the Baggies, but it is the manager’s idiosyncratic methods, which is precisely what West Brom need to redefine their image.

Hailing from nearby Solihull, Potter seems destined for a move to English football soon.

