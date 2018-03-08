Manchester United v Sevilla – Betting Preview

Manchester United will be looking to progress into the quarter finals of the Champions League for the first time in 4 years, with Sevilla the visitors to Old Trafford.

Sportingly BetterÂ takes an in-depth look through the betting markets for this match, with a low-scoring affair likely to prove profitable again for bettors.

Champions League Betting Tips

Manchester United (1.66) v Sevilla (5.50); Draw (3.75)

The Champions League tie between Manchester United and Sevilla sees a finely poised tie with betting markets offering plenty of value.

The 0-0 draw in the first leg was a thoroughly disappointing spectacle for both fans and neutrals and although a much more open affair could be on the cards, the betting angle for a low-scoring contest is sure to entice many.

The Red Devils were the happier side coming away from the first leg in Spain, although it wasnâ€™t the dominant display that their fans wanted and a lack of an away goal may yet prove costly.

David De Gea produced a splendid save to deny Luis Muriel and the Spaniard’s performance is yet another display to showcase his worth as arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

The hosts head into this match having conceded just three goals in seven matches, with United looking again to block out the visiting attack.

Manager Jose Mourinho a pragmatic coach by nature.will understand the necessity to score in this game and that could pave the way for Romelu Lukaku to continue his recent good run of form

The Belgian striker is priced at 2.30 to score anytime and considering the forward has scored four goals in seven Champions League games for the Manchester outfit, this may prove to be a strong bet.

Visitors Sevilla however, remain the type of side who could really upset the oddsÂ and successive draws against Liverpool in the Group Stages of this year’s competition highlight their ability to compete well with one of the stronger sides in the Premier League.

Incidentally the Spanish side go into this match having drawn each of their last three matches in this competition and you can back a fourth successive draw at odds of 3.75

Verdict

A likely cagey start to the encounter may see a lot of nerves around Old Trafford, but expect another disciplined performance by Manchester United, which should see the hosts continue their path into the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Recommended Football Tips

Manchester United to win AND Under 2.5 goals @2.80

Manchester United to qualify @1.50

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit:Â https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56962627

