Serie A Betting Tips – 3-4 February

Betting tips from Genoa and Sardinia make up the free European football betting tipsÂ on Sportingly Better this weekend, with goals appealing in both fixtures.

Serie A Football Bets

Sampdoria (2.37) v Torino (2.80); Draw (3.50)

Surprise package Sampdoria will be looking to move to within one point of the top five, with Torino the visitors to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Marco Giampaolo’s side have recently took four points from two games against Roma and the hosts find themselves as narrow odds against favourites in the betting markets.

Sampdoria go into Saturday’s match against Torino having not last in any of their last five home encounters against their Serie A opponents and Samp will be quietly confident of coming away with a positive result this weekend.

The hosts have scored more goals at home than any other side in Serie A this season (bar Lazio) and in Fabio Quaqliarella, they have a striker who has defied his years, with a career-best tally of goals this campaign.

Visitors Torino are looking to protect an unbeaten run that stretches to five games now in the Italian top flight and in head coach Walter Mazzari, the Turin-based outfit have certainly improved recently.

A forward line including Mbaye Niang and Iago Falque is beginning to show signs of promise and if talisman Andrea Belotti can rediscover his form from last season, Torino could well end up in the Europa League places this term.

Both sides will be confident of preserving their run this weekend, but given the form of the attacking personnel on both sides of the pitch, back goals in the Saturday night encounter at Marassi this weekend.

Recommended Football Tips

Over 2.5 goals @1.70

Sampdoria to win @2.37

Calgiari (2.05) v SPAL (3.60); Draw (3.30)

SPAL will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone this weekend, with a trip to relegation rivals Calgiari in Sardinia.

The visitors will likely see Andrea Paloschi partner Mirco Antenucci up front, with the latter having scored three goals in his last five appearances.

Spallini have however failed to win in 10 of their last 11 away games in Serie A, but Sunday’s match-up against Cagliari presents them with a real opportunity to improve upon that dreadful record.

Hosts Cagliari will be looking to correct a run of their own that has seen them loser three consecutive matches at the Sardegna Arena and a fourth successive home defeat here could spell real trouble for both the club and manager Luis Diego Lopez.

Laying the hosts at 2.05 may appeal to some on the betting exchanges, whilst backers may look to favour betting on the away side, who remain attractively priced ahead of this weekend's prices.

Opponents SPAL have scored in 12 of their last 13 matches in Serie A and although the visitors are relatively well priced up for an away win, siding with goals in Crotone would seem to be the smarter bet this weekend.

Recommended Football Tips

Both teams to score @1.80

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit:Â https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/b/b4/Walter_Mazzarri.jpg

