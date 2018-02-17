Rochdale – Tottenham – Betting Preview

Tottenham make the trip to Spotland for Sunday’s live televised FA Cup Fifth Round, with Rochdale hoping to spring a surprise.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the best betting angles for this weekend’s clash, with Spurs poised to see off League One opponents yet again in the competition.

FA Cup Betting Tips

Rochdale (19.00) v Tottenham (1.18); Draw (8.00)

Rochdale host Totenham in the inaugural match between the two sides, with Keith Hill’s side hoping to spring yet another upset.

Dale knocked out Championship side Millwall in the last round, but have never reach the quarter finals in this competition.

Much was made of the sandy-loam pitch during that encounter, but since then the club have spent £500,000 on relaying the pitch, which should be a massive boost for the travelling Premier League side on Sunday.

Manager Keith Hill will have to do without striker Calvin Andrew who is nursing an Achilles injury, whilst Scott Wiseman, Billy Knott, Sam Hart and Alex Dobre are all cup tied.

Rochdale have managed just five victories in 28 League One outings this season, but the form in the FA Cup competition has been more encouraging with four wins from five matches.

Laying Rochdale at 1.18 won’t produce much value, but other markets such as handicap betting may give backers a better way of seeking value, with bettors advised to learn about casino slots and other football betting markets ahead of largely anticipated one-sided matches like this.

Visitors Tottenham needed a replay to navigate past League Two side Newport in the previous round, with the north London side having progressed from 16 of their last 17 FA Cup ties against lower league opponents.

Spurs may decide not to risk talisman Harry Kane, who picked up a twisted ankle in the 2-2 draw in Turin in the Champions League, so Fernando Llorente could be among several fringe players to feature for the Lilywhites in the FA Cup this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino could hand Lucas Moura his debut for the club, having moved from PSG in the January transfer window, whilst Toby Alderweierld and Michel Vorm could also start for the club on Sunday.

Tottenham are looking to pick up their first win in five away games in all competitions and victory would see the club reach the quarter finals in consecutive seasons.

Verdict

With Rochdale trading at a massive price (19.00), the value in backing the away side all but sits outside the full time result market.

Although Pochettino will ring the changes on Sunday, the Premier League side should have too much class for the hosts, especially given the newly-laid surface at Spotland.

Recommended Football Tips

Tottenham HT/FT @1.53

Back under 3.5 goals @1.61

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=51848499

