Leicester v West Brom – Betting Preview

The Premier League plays hosts to a Midlands derby on Monday night as Leicester welcome West Brom to the King Power Stadium.

Sportingly Better takes an in-depth look at all the betting angles and highlights why favouring goals and siding with the away side may prove to have the most value.

Leicester (1.95) v West Brom (4.33); Draw (3.50)

Leicester will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone on Monday night as Midlands rivals West Brom make the short trip to the King Power Stadium

Since August, the Foxes have earned fewer points in the Premier League than any other club and Leicester go into the match having failed to win nine of their last 10 games in the Premier League (D3 L6).

Of course the club, (similarly to Everton) have endured a pretty gruelling set of opening fixtures, but the former Premier League champions current tally of five points from eight games, is worryingly low and a similar points return on three similar occasions has seen the club relegated.

The Foxes are looking to avoid suffering three consecutive home defeats for the first time in almost three years, but the side will be boostedÂ by theÂ availability of striker Jamie Vardy, who has made a full recovery from a hip problem during the international break.Â Vardy incidentally has scored three goals in five Premier League games against West Brom.

Team news and manager Craig Shakespeare is expected to have Wilfried Ndidi and Ben Chilwell back in his ranks, but the odds of a home win at 1.95 may see many bettors tempting to lay the hosts.

Leicester of course have gone eight home games without a win against West Brom in all competitions and if you fancy that run to continue, the visitors are available to be backed at 1.85 to avoid defeat on Monday night or at 4.33 in the outright betting markets at casino and gambling websiteÂ scr888, via their sportsbook.

Tony Pulis’ side however aren’t without their own poor run of form. The Baggies have failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League and have just the one away win in this calendar year to their name including successive away defeats most recently.

The visitors alsoÂ have fitness concerns over Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Hal Robson-Kanu, worrying news when you consider the club have managed to only score 10 goals in 16 league games since the start of April.

Despite that however, West Brom have actually scored in 17 successive top-flight visits to Leicester, a run that stretches all the way back to 1962 and you can back that betting outcome at 1.53 currently on the goals markets.

Analysing the history of goals in this match up and you’ll see that a total of 37 have been scored in the last 11 meetings between the two clubs. Over 2.5 goals currently trades at a favourable 2.10 in the gambling markets and this selection would have paid out nine times in those instances.

Incidentally the goals record in the last six meetings at the King Power stadium have read 1-2, 1-2, 1-4, 0-1, 2-2 with the away side, West Brom having won five of those six encounters.

Verdict

Despite West Brom’s poor away run, both sides may see this game as a winnable encounter, especially considering the visitor’s head-to-head record away at Leicester.

That sense of ‘winability’ may also lead to goals in Monday’s Midlands derby, which historically has proven to be the case in this head-to-head encounter.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare will of course be desperate to kick-start his side’s season and pull the club out of the relegation zone and the likely return of England striker Jamie Vardy (injured on international duty) may go some way in helping the hosts do exactly that.

A win for Leicester incidentally would see the club climb a total of six places, but the feeling is that the Foxes may take some time toÂ shake off their gruelling start to the season and with that said, taking a punt on the away side may prove to be the most profitable route in this match up.

Back Draw or West Brom @1.85

Back both teams to score @1.95

