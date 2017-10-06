Back Crystal Palace To Be Relegated

With the international qualifiers taking centre stage, we review the season so far to find the free Premier League betting tips offering value on Sportingly Better.

Relegation Betting

Crystal Palace have matched the unenviable record of the worst start to the season, having lost their first seven games. In 2009/10, Portsmouth began in a similar fashion but at least were able to find the back of the net on three occasions. Palace have yet to score this campaign and remain the only team to do so in the entire Football League. Let’s take a look at the stats and data from SBAT Guides to find the best relegation bet.

The Low-Flying Eagles

Despite replacing De Boer with Hodgson after just 4 games, Palace’s fortunes have not changed. In Hodgson’s defence, the Eagles have faced Southampton, Manchester City and Manchester United in his short tenure but the complete lack of goals will be a real worry, and it doesn’t get any easier with Chelsea arriving to Selhurst Park after the international break.

Bad Beginnings That Led to Relegation

In that dreaded 2009/10 season for Pompey fans, Portsmouth stuck rooted to the bottom of the table from the second week of the season all the way to the end with a pitiful 19 points to their name.

If Palace manage to secure an unlikely draw against Chelsea, they’ll match Sheffield Wednesday’s total of one point from the first eight games of the 1999/2000 season. It ended in relegation for Wednesday too as they finished in 19th place, five points off the required total to stay up.

In 1995/96, in stark contrast to the current season, Manchester City also secured just a single point from their first 8 games. As it was with Sheffield Wednesday, City dropped out of the league come the end of the campaign after losing out on goal difference to Southampton and Coventry.

One Glimmer of Hope

After the first eight games of the season, Spurs had just two points in 2008/09 with Juande Ramos in charge. However, in came Harry Redknapp and 30 games later, Spurs had an additional 49 points and finished in a respectable eighth place. Many would argue that Spurs were always too good to go down and it’s difficult to draw too many comparisons with Palace’s current situation.

Where Are The Goals Going to Come From?

As with any team looking to survive relegation, having that striker who can score the goals needed to keep you up is the difference between 3 points and none in many football matches. With Benteke out for the foreseeable future, Palace are left without a recognised striker and it will rest on their midfield to provide the firepower needed to turn this dreadful set of circumstances around.

Zaha’s return to fitness will be a boost to the squad but he’ll need considerable support if Palace are to get the results to drag them up the table. One things is for certain, history doesn’t look to be on their side.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Crystal Palace to be relegated @1.50

Back Crystal Palace to finish bottom @2.75

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

