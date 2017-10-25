Champions League Predictions – Outright Betting

With all five English clubs currently topping their respective UEFA Champions League groups at the half way mark, guest blogger Daniel Smyth takes a look at the English revival in Europe’s elite competition this season on Sportingly Better and the best betting angles in the outright markets.

The Perennial Odds Contenders

Naturally, the following list of Champions League best bets contains some familiar names. Given that the same teams typically do well in the competition season after season, it would be remiss of us not to mention them. So, without any further ado, let’s turn to the reigning champions, Real Madrid. Aside from winning the title in impressive fashion last time out, the Spanish giants have lifted the trophy more times than any other club.

This time around, strong performances and six goals in two games against APOEL and Borussia Dortmund have catapulted Zinedine Zidane’s men to the top of the betting stakes at Sun Bets. At 4/1, only Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) (also 4/1) have a chance of beating Madrid according to the odds makers. However, as Tottenham proved on October 17, the Galácticos aren’t invincible. Although it took an own goal from Raphael Varane for Spurs to find the back of the net, the pressure they applied was undeniable.

In fact, it was this pressure that was ultimately their undoing. A rash challenge from Serge Aurier allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to level things. Although it’s unfair to say Madrid cracked under the pressure, it’s certainly fair to say that a little momentum from a tough team did cause problems. Does that mean you shouldn’t back the current champions? Well, not really. However, with PSG riding a 12-match winning streak in all competitions ahead of their October 22 clash with Marseille, there’s no doubt the French champions are flying with a little help from recent recruits Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Where’s the Value?

If you look beyond the current betting favourites, there’s clearly value in Barcelona and Manchester City, but Bayern Munich could be the proverbial fly in the ointment for the top seeds this season. As described by a headline on Bundesliga.com, Munich’s finest have got their “swagger back” under manager Jupp Heynckes. Yes, a recent 3-0 win over Celtic isn’t too much to write home about, but it was the manner in which the team won that was impressive.

With Carlo Ancelotti overlooking the likes of Arjen Robben too often during his tenure, it was nice to see Heynckes bring the devise Dutchman back into the fold against Celtic. Although he can often be a manager’s nightmare, Robben also has the ability to be a nightmare for any defensive line in the world. On top of this, strong performances from Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller and Bayern seemed to play with a renewed vigour.

The level of aggression and determination shown by Bayern Munich was impressive and something that could cause their opponents issues. As we’ve said, Madrid has shown that a touch of pressure can cause a mild panic, so this could be where the value lies this season. Indeed, with the bookmakers offering odds of 7/1 on a Bayern win, the juice could be worth the squeeze in this instance.

The Strength of a Nation

Beyond the success of any single team, a punt on the nation that could lift the trophy may be worth a shout. Spain naturally top the odds table at 7/4 thanks to Real and Barcelona, but England could be an interesting bet at 2/1. As Phil Neville told the BBC Radio 5 Live recently, English clubs are “narrowing the gap” on the Champions League elite. In the latest round of action, solid wins for Manchester United and Liverpool were backed by equally strong draws for Liverpool and Spurs.

On top of those individual performances, English clubs are winning at a rate of more than 70% collectively during this season’s competition, which is more than France (50%) and Spain (50%). Basically, if you can’t find a single team you’re confident in, then a bet on any English club to win could pay dividends come May 26, 2018, in Kiev.

Back ‘English’ as the Nationality of the Champions League Winner @3.00

Author Credit: Daniel Smyth https://uk.linkedin.com/in/danielsmythfreelance

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56962627

Daniel Smyth is a freelance writer with almost a decade of experience in the industry. As well as covering football, Daniel writes previews, reviews and news stories on boxing, MMA, poker and casino gaming.

