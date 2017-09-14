Premier League Tips – 15-17 September

Tips from Manchester City’s trip to Vicarage Road and Southampton’s trip to Selhurst Park provide the free Premier League betting tips on Sportingly Better this weekend.

Premier League Bets

Watford (8.00) v Manchester City (1.33); Draw (5.25)

High-flying Manchester City take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola’s side having comprehensively beaten Feyenoord 5-0 in the Champions League in Rotterdam last time out.

Bookies now have Manchester City as the 2.25 favourites to win the Premiership title this season and after some careful and extravagant acquisitions over the summer, the Citizens look well poised to challenge on all fronts this campaign.

Hosts Watford have similarly started well and find themselves unbeaten in their first four top-flight games for the first time in their history.

Marco Silva is likely to set out his side with intent on Saturday and that open style of football could seeÂ the Hornets at least get on the scoresheet in what could be an entertaining encounter.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been scored six goals in his last four appearances against Watford and remains an attractive anytime goalscorer bet at 1.72.

Recommended Football Tips

Over 2.5 goals and Both Teams to Score @2.05

Crystal Palace (3.10) v Southampton (2.37); Draw (3.10)

It’s all change in the hot seat for the Eagles, where after only four games in charge, Frank De Boer was unceremoniously moved on. Saturday’s encounter with Southampton will be Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge of Crystal Palace.

Hodgson’s expected decision to switch to more familiar tactics could see two banks of four employed with the likes of Andros Townsend and possibly Jeffrey Schlupp taking up wide wing roles. Target man Christian Benteke could be the man to watch this weekend.

The Eagles will however be mindful that they have yet to score in four games in the Premier League this term and although goals may not be on the cards in this encounter, Palace are likely to see this game as a winnable fixture.

Opponents Southampton have similar attacking woes having scored in just one of their four opening matches this season, but perhaps a more immediate concern for the visitors should be how their rearguard without Virgil Van Dijk will cope with the physicality of Benteke up front.

A win for Roy Hodgson on his home debut seems a fair price.

Recommended Football Tips

Crystal Palace to win @3.10

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit:Â https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yohan_Cabaye#/media/File:Yohan_Cabaye_2015.jpg

