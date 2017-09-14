Chelsea v Arsenal – Betting Preview

Premier League champions Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge this weekend. Sportingly BetterÂ takes a look at all the best betting angles for the match on Sunday.

Chelsea (1.75) v Arsenal (4.50); Draw (3.75)

Premier League champions Chelsea will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce in the league, with Arsenal the visitors to Stamford Bridge.

A shock defeat to Burnley in the opening round of matches was quickly followed up by wins over Spurs, Tottenham and Leicester, with Chelsea rallying back to familiar and tenacious displays under manager Antonio Conte.

The Blues won at both half time and full time in each of those three matches and the price of a fourth consecutive HT/FT at 2.75 may offer some appeal to bettors.

Antonio Conte’s side come fresh off the back of a 6-0 hammering of Azerbaijani champions Qarabag Â in the Champions League on Tuesday night and that match was the fourth time in five games this season that the over 2.5 goals mark had been breached. Odds of a repeat of that this weekend at 1.60 fromÂ sport.netbet.co.ukÂ are likely to be favoured in the goals markets.

Opponents Arsenal put back-to-back league defeats against Stoke and Arsenal behind them with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League, but the Europa League match against Cologne once again highlighted the restless nature from the home fans at the Emirates Stadium.

That encounter on Thursday night will undoubtedly count as a negative for the away side with less time to recover and given that opposing manager Arsene Wenger has failed to pick up a win at Stamford Bridge for more than 6 years, the odds on a home win of 1.75 carry some degree of fair value this weekend.

One positive for the Gunners so far has been the performance and displays of wingbacks Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac, but the hosts combative displays and pressurised harassing off the ball could see their impact limited in the upcoming encounter.

Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in any of their last 12 visits and with the hosts having scoredÂ at least two goals in each of their last seven matches so far this season, expect Antonio Conte’s side to continue to impress again.

Chelsea to win @1.75

Chelsea to win AND over 2.5 goals @2.50

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit:Â https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44474199

