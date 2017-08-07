UEFA Super Cup Betting Preview

The annual European football curtain raiser takes centre stage in Skopje on Tuesday as Zinedine Zidane’s Champions League winners take on Jose Mourinho’s Europa League winners at the Philip II Arena.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the betting preview and angle for the UEFA Super Cup.

UEFA Super Cup Betting Tips

Real Madrid (2.00) v Manchester United (3.80); Draw (3.75)

Premier League side Manchester United will be aiming to win their fourth trophy within a year on Tuesday, but the definition of the Red Devil’s success this season will mostly likely be drawn away from this encounter in Macedonia.

Jose Mourinho’s side go into the match having won six of their seven matches in pre-season and the club even claimed a penalty shoot-out victory against Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup just last month after a 1-1 draw in California.

Manchester United will be appearing in the UEFA Super Cup for the fourth time in their history, whereas the Spanish giants find themselves competing in the competition for the third time in the past four seasons.

Manager Jose Mourinho comes up against his former side for the first time since he left the Bernabeu in 2013 and the Portuguese tactician is available at 2.50 to lift the trophy looking at the latest odds from sports and poker online betting sites.

Recent history however does not favour the English club, with the last Europa League winning side lifting the UEFA Super Cup back in 2012.

Team news and Manchester United will be without the suspended Eric Bailly, but Nemanja Matic could be handed his debut in a pivotal role against the attacking wealth of Los Galaticos.

Opponents Real Madrid have for the most part stuttered during their pre-season campaign, but former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is named in the club’s squad for the upcoming match after enjoying an extended break during the off season.

It’s been almost 16 months since Real Madrid have failed to score in any competitive or friendly match and backing both teams to score at 1.66 may attract some backers in the betting markets.

Verdict

A heatwave has taken it’s hold in Southern Europe, so drinks breaks could be employed in Skophe during Tuesday night’s encounter.

Despite the attacking talent on both sides of the pitch, avoiding the goals market could be a sensible betting tactic to employ and given the value with the English side, backing Manchester United to lift the trophy seems to offer the best play in the UEFA Super Cup final this week, especially given the poor pre-season of their opponents.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Manchester United to lift the trophy @2.50

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

