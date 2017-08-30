Outright Betting Tips – Champions League 2018

The draw for the UEFA Champions League group stages took place last week with English clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester United all learning their fate.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the main contenders in the ante-post betting markets, with holders Real Madrid remaining the team to beat.

Champions League Outright Betting Tips

Holders still Kings of Europe

Champions League holders and back-to-back winners Real Madrid may find themselves up against both Borussia Dortmund and Spurs in the group stages, but Los Blancos have seen their betting odds shorten from 5.50 into 4.50 since the draw.

Ironically Borussia Dortmund finished above Real Madrid in the group stages last year, but the Spanish giants firmly remain the team to beat after a scintillating display in last season’s final.

Positive draw for English sides

Spurs aside, last Thursday’s draw was one that was largely welcomed by the Premier League sides, with Manchester United having arguably one of the most favourable draws.

The betting odds of 12.00 on Manchester United appear to be a reflection of the positive draw and their ominous start to the season, whilst the announcement that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return for the club in the new year has all the hallmarks of a master stroke.

Rivals Manchester City (12.00) will be more weary after a dangerous selection against attack-minded Napoli and bright charges Shakhtar Donetsk, with the pursuit of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez now feeling more important to Pep Guardiola’s side.

PSG Best of the Rest

Ambitious French giants PSG (7.50)will likely be the main pretenders and a richly assembled squad of imperious talent predicted to go far and after several quarter final exits, the pressure will be firmly on the side progressing past that mark this time around.

Catalan side Barcelona will be eager to show how well they can compete without superstar Neymar in their ranks and after a number of targeted signings, Barca will at least have a more balanced outlook going forward.

The Blaugrana do however face last season’s conqueror’s Juventus, who will no doubt be once again taken seriously, whilst Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich side may appear a little too open to go all the way on the European stage this time around.

Verdict

The ambition and project of Parisiens PSG will be one that most bettors will be eager to keep an eye on, but as with much of the competition’s history Real Madrid remain the team to beat and even at 4.50 it will be hard to look past Zinedine Zidane’s side from making it three titles in a row.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Real Madrid to win the Champions League @4.50

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: By Football.ua, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43902702

