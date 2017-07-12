Next Club Betting – Alexis Sanchez

With Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez entering his final 12 months of his contract, Sportingly Better takes a look at the most likely destination of one of this summer’s most coveted players.

Manchester City

Arsenal’s star turn has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium all summer, with some reports even stating that one bookmaker had briefly stopped taking bets on the market.

As it stands, Sanchez remains a 1.80 proposition to make the move north to Manchester City and after failing to agree a new bumper pay rise at Arsenal, the Chile international is clearly angling for a move away from north London.

Pep Guardiola of course signed Sanchez from Italian outfit Udinese six years ago and after a disappointing campaign last time out for the manager, Guardiola will be eager to realise his aim of winning the Premiership title at the second time of asking.

Odds of just 1.80 are unlikely to entice many backers, so scouring the latest betting offers to take advantage of this football bet may be an appropriate strategy, especially ahead of the new season.

Bayern Munich

The only other side realistically in the frame to snap up the Chilean appears German giants Bayern Munich (8.00), with Carlo Ancelotti having already spoken publicly of his admiration for Sanchez’s talents.

A link-up with compatriot Arturo Vidal at the Allianz Arena would be a bonus for the player, but perhaps most tellingly is the need to replace veteran talismen Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the wide forward positions.

The lure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world would certainly appeal to Sanchez, but the biggest stumbling block remains within the finances in securing one of this summer’s most coveted players.

Ancelotti has spoken about his club not paying “crazy sums” to secure the signing and it is rumoured that Sanchez has turned down a new contract worth almost £300,000 a week at Arsenal; a sum even the German powerhouse would be unable to match.

Verdict

Last season Sanchez enjoyed arguably his most productive season to date by scoring 30 goals in all competitions, helping the Gunners to FA Cup victory along the way.

Following Chile’s Confederations Cup exit last month, Sanchez claimed he had a clear idea of where he would be plying his trade this season and almost all of the indications suggest that this will be away from the Emirates Stadium.

Although Arsenal’s preference is to sell Sanchez abroad, a move to Manchester City does appear the most likely destination for the forward, who has previously played and excelled under Pep Guardiola.

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46893410

