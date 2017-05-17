Leicester v Tottenham – Betting Preview

Last season’s Premier League champions Leicester City will be desperate to finish the season on a high, with Craig Shakespeare’s side still hopeful of securing a top-half finish.

Sportingly BetterÂ takes a look at Thursday’s encounter with Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City (4.50) v Tottenham (1.85); Draw (3.75)

Hosts Leicester will be looking to win six consecutive home matches on the bounce, as Spurs visit the East Midlands.

Craig Shakespeare has yet to see his Foxes side lose at home in the Premier League and although the betting odds of a sixth win at 4.50 seem unlikely, many bettors may be erring towards laying the visitors.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won just seven matches on the road this season and given the switch to Wembley next term, that form will need to be improved upon next term if the north London side are to challenge for the title again.

The visitors have howeverÂ lost just one of their last 11 matches in the Premiership and victory on Thursday would see the club amass more points this term than Leicester did in their title-winning campaign last year.

Leicester’s Craig Shakespeare has come in and hauled the Foxes up the table after the club looked likely to be caught in a relegation fight, but an air of optimistic realism may take hold at the King Power Stadium over the summer.

Goals may be at a premium given the recent scoring records of both teams (both sides have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five matches), but given the home crowd and Spurs’ inability to pick up wins on the road, the smart betting angle could be on the draw come the end of 90 minutes.

BackÂ Leicester to Win OR Draw (Double Chance) @1.95

Back 1-1 correct score @7.50

