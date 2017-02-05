Relegation Betting – Back Palace to Beat the Drop

A catastrophic defeat at home to bottom-side Sunderland dragged Crystal Palace firmly into a relegation battle, as Sam Allardyce endured a miserable afternoon against his former club.

Sportingly BetterÂ takes a look at why now is the time to back the Eagles to avoid the drop in the ante-post betting markets.

Premier League Betting

Chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” echoed around Selhurst Park on Saturday alongside a cacophony of boos and jeers, as four first half goals quickly sank the hosts.

The level of optimism that surrounded the appointment of former England manager Sam Allardyce has quickly burst,Â but largely speaking the target of anger remains with the players and not Allardyce, who at least agreed that his players deserved the booing.

An atmosphere of fear has somewhat swept into Selhurst Park with the club having lost each of their last five Premier League games in succession.

Curiously however Palace started that game reasonably brightly, but after conceding an early Lamine Kone goal, the hosts were stunned by conceding three goals in an astonishing period before half time.

A defence that began to show signs of improvement under Allardyce in previous games has gone back to its old ways of collapsing at the first sight of conceding and after being an unused substitute on Saturday, on-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho will surely be thrust straight into the starting line-up.

The Eagles areÂ currently priced at 1.66 in theÂ ante-post bettingÂ markets to not be relegated and those making the most of free betsÂ will be buoyed by the fact that Sam Allardyce has never been relegated as manager in the Premier League.

Goals have at least have been somewhat easy to come by for Palace this season, with the Eagles outscoring every side in the bottom half except for Bournemouth.

Record signing Christian Benteke is of course no stranger to relegation battles, with the Belgian striker having scored the goals to keep up former club Aston Villa in the top flight in recent years; an obvious correlationÂ that current relegation rivals Sunderland and Jermain Defoe appear quite inseparably tied to.

Verdict

Just one win more than two of Swansea, Hull, Middlesbrough or Leicester between now and the end of the season will be enough for Crystal Palace to avoid the drop and with defensive reinforcements in January, a proven league goalscorer and a level of quality throughout the side and in the dugout, back the Eagles to avoid relegation.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Crystal Palace not to be relegated @1.66

Author Credit:Â Jonathan Day

Image Credit:Â By @sebastian1906 – wrzesien-1, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=44278615

