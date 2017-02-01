Premier League Tips – 4-5 February

Tips from Sunderland’s visit to Selhurst Park and Bournemouth’s trip to Merseyside provide the free Premier League betting tips on Sportingly Better this weekend.

Premier League Bets

Crystal Palace (1.61) v Sunderland (5.50); Draw (3.80)

A 2-0 win away at Bournemouth earned former England manager Sam Allardyce his first victory as Crystal Palace manager as goals by Scott Dann and Christian Benteke secured all three points.

The Eagles have since bolstered their backline with the loan signing of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho and the £14 million capture of Dutch left back Patrick van Aanholt and those acquisitions will undoubtedly reinforce the defensive strength of Allardyce’s rearguard.

Crystal Palace’s use of a three-man defence at Bournemouth could continue on Saturday, with new signing van Aanholt more than adept at playing wingback with significant attacking potential; with Joel Ward likely to continue on the opposite flank.

Visitors Sunderland were largely uninspiring with their business dealings in the January transfer window with Everton duo Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo having arrived to team up with former manager David Moyes alongside the recruit of free agent Joleon Lescott earlier last week.

Perhaps crucially however has been the Black Cats ability to keep goalscorer Jermain Defoe at the club, who will at least give the club a fighting chance to avoid the drop.

The midweek goalless draw against Spurs did at least pull Sunderland off the bottom of the table, but a low of possession count of just 27% in that match will be of concern for the manager.

The start of a feel-good factor seems to brewing for Sam Allardyce and Crystal Palace and with Sunderland having not won any of their last eight games in all competitions, expect the hosts to come away with all three points.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Crystal Palace to win @1.61

Everton (1.66) v Bournemouth (5.00); Draw (3.75)

Visitors Bournemouth will be looking to win their first game in 2017, with Eddie Howe’s side making the trip to Merseyside.

The Cherries recorded just two shots on target in their last match against Crystal Palace and the club’s recent slump shows no sign of letting up.

At the other end Bournemouth continue to ship goals at an alarming rate, with the south coast side having now conceded 28 goals in their last 12 games in all competitions and you can back opponents Everton to score two or more goals on Saturday at 1.72, with a £30 bonus from Matchbook on offer this weekend; more here.

The hosts will also be pleased with their captures in January, with Morgan Schneiderlin arriving from Manchester United and highly-rated youngster Ademola Lookman making the step-up from Charlton.

The Toffees secured a resounding 4-0 win against Manchester City in their last home match at Goodison Park and Ronald Koeman’s side have conceded just seven goals at home this season going into this match.

Visitors Bournemouth’s slump shows no sign of abating and given the solidity and resurgence of Everton, expect another encouraging home performance from Ronald Koeman’s side this weekend.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Everton to win @ 1.66

Premier League Betting 2016/17 Profit/Loss (1pt each bet)

Wagered: 25pts

Returned: 36.48pts

P/L: +11.48pts

