Premier League Tips – 11-12 February

Tips from Everton’s trip to the Riverside and Tottenham’s visit to Anfield provide the free Premier League betting tips on Sportingly Better this weekend.

Liverpool (2.10) v Tottenham (3.40); Draw (3.40)

Liverpool’s miserable start to 2017 continued, as bottom side Hull inflicted a fourth defeat in five games on the Reds.

That defeat has left the club with just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions and coach Jurgen Klopp has called on his side to wake up, after witnessing the Reds defence being all too easily carved open again.

As a result, Liverpool’s title hopes remain all but over and, in truth, Liverpool will do well to stay in the Champions League places.

Visitors Tottenham meanwhile picked up a narrow victory against Middlesbrough last time out, to record their seventh successive home win in the Premier League.

Spurs go into Saturday’s match at Anfield on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run and Mauricio Pocchetino’s side may see a point away at Liverpool as a good result, even considering their opponents worrying form.

Three weeks ago Tottenham left the Etihad Stadium with a point after a 2-2 draw against Manchester City and given Liverpool’s current woes, backing goals remains the best play at Anfield this weekend.

Over 2.5 goals and Both Teams to Score @2.20

Middlesbrough (3.60) v Everton (2.05); Draw (3.30)

Four goals from Romelu Lukaku last time out gave Everton a thrilling victory over Bournemouth, as the club extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games.

The momentum clearly resides with the Merseyside outfit and Ronald Koeman’s side may quietly harbour hopes of climbing into the top six, particularly with Lukaku spearheading their attack.

The Belgium international’s post-match comments highlighted the need for his teammates to “improve and (get) rid of the little problems”; signs that the club and players may not be satisfied, despite scoring six goals in a single match.

Hosts Middlesbrough on the other hand have won just one of their past 10 matches in all competitions and just one point separates Boro with third-bottom Hull City.

Aitor Karanka’s side will need to quickly address their profligacy in front of goal, with Aitor Karanka’s side failing to register a single shot on target in over 90 minutes last time out.

Boro have attempted a league-low of 56 shots on target this season and although the hosts should play far more openly this weekend, expect the Toffees to maintain their unbeaten run against their toothless opponents.

Back Everton to win @2.05

