FA Cup Betting â€“ Dutch on Arsenal and Chelsea

AfterÂ a weekend of cup upsets and giant killings,Â Sportingly BetterÂ analyses the outright betting market in the FA Cup, with Premier League leaders Chelsea and Arsenal offering the most value.

With all eight remaining Premier League sides having avoided each other in the fifth round draw, a plausible all-Premiership contest in the next round of the competition could be on the cards.

Chelsea

Victories over Brentford and Peterborough in previous rounds has seen Antonio Conteâ€™s side cruise into the fifth round of the competition.

Knocking out lower league opposition may have not exactly laid down a marker, but the Blues did manage to score four goals against each club despite making plenty of changes in both matches.

The biggest positive for Chelsea is their lack of European football this seaosn; something which rivals Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs all have to contend with starting from the end of February.

Perhaps the Bluesâ€™ biggest obstacle remains fifth round opponents Wolves, who deservedly knocked out Liverpool in the last round and are enjoying a significant feel-good factor under new manager Paul Lambert. An away win at Molineux however is priced up at 1.45 with LVBet.

Manchester City

2011 FA Cup winners Manchester City make the tricky trip to Championship side Huddersfield in the fifth round, but more telling is the fact that the Citizens face Monaco in the Champions League just three days later.

Pep Guardiolaâ€™s side have an enviable playing squad but the ambition and priority of will undoubtedly rest with Europeâ€™s top club prize, especially after a slump in domestic form for the club.

Five changes in the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in the fourth round shows the Citizens are not afraid to make changes even against Premier League opposition and the joint-favourites remain a good bet to swerve given the current standings.

Manchester United

The Red Devils may have slipped up against Hull in the League Cup semi-final second leg, but Jose Mourinhoâ€™s men remain on an upsurge in form having lost just once in all competitions since early November.

Manchester United breezed past Wigan and Reading in previous rounds and although the fifth-round tie at Ewood Park comes only 48 hours after a Europa League encounter with St Etienne, the short journey to France and short trip across to Blackburn should not be as telling as some of the juggling other sides have to contend with.

Arsenal

The romanticists tie has seen Arsenal drawn away against non-league Sutton and the Gunners will be buoyed by that considering their success and record in the competition.

Arsene Wengerâ€™s side have lifted the trophy twice in the last three years and the biggest positive for the north London side here may actually be their draw in the Champions League.

A double-header against German giants Bayern Munich could largely spell the end of the Gunners journey in Europe this season and that elimination could ultimately serve as a boost for the Gunners going into the latter stages of the FA Cup.

Verdict

A lack of European football has quite rightly made Chelsea the joint-favourites in the outright betting market.

Arsenalâ€™s recent success in the FA Cup competition coupled with their likely failings in the Premier League and Champions League could see both sides as desirable betting options this year.

Dutch on Chelsea (4.50) and Arsenal (5.50) to win the FA Cup in the outright betting market

Author Credit:Â Jonathan Day

Image Credit:Â https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41968151

