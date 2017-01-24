Back to Lay Leicester in the Relegation Market

After tipping Claudio Ranieri’s side to finish in the bottom half back in November, Sportingly Better takes a look at why the Foxes are now a good back-to-lay betting option in the Premier League relegation betting market. tips on this weekend.

Premier League Betting

After lifting the Premier League crown just under a year ago, Leicester find themselves in real trouble of dropping out of the English top flight, enduring a run of just two wins from their last 12 league games.

A somewhat smooth passage into the Champions League knockout rounds did somewhat mask what was an alarming run of form towards the end of 2016 and realistically, the Premier League champions sole aim will be survival.

The Foxes are currently just over half of their way to that magical 40 point mark, but with 22 matches already played, time is running out fast for last season’s fairytale outfit.

Missing AFCON Players

Perhaps the most immediate negative against the East Midlands side is the absence of two of their biggest protagonists from last season; forward Islam Slimani and playmaker Riyad Mahrez.

Algeria’s early exit however in the Africa Cup of Nations will at least give the Foxes the possibility of improved attacking impetus sooner than expected.

Lack of Goals

Compared to last season, a lack of goals is obvious to see.

The obvious finger-pointing rests with England international Jamie Vardy who has returned just five league goals after hitting a total of 24 Premiership goals last season, but the likes of Islam Slimani (five goals) and Riyad Mahrez (three goals) will also have to shoulder some of the blame.

A lack of goals, a lack of creativity even forced Claudio Ranieri to switch tactics last time out, with the Foxes deploying a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

That change left Leicester trailing 2-0 at the break and a reverse for the away side at half time was priced high with many famous handicappersmany famous handicappers, with Ranieri reverting to more familiar tactics soon after the interval.

Last season’s 4-4-1-1 formation may have to be revitalized sooner rather than later if the Foxes are to pick up goals, points and a run of form.

The likes of relatively new widemen Ahmed Musa and Demari Gray could offer an approach to that with a stretch in play on offer.

Poor Travellers

Leicester’s 2-0 defeat away at Southampton last time out left the defending Premier League champions still looking for their first win on the road since beating Sunderland back in April 2016.

That stark sequence of form is even more worrying when you appreciate that the Foxes were adept at playing teams on the break on their way to their Premier League crown last season, especially when holding little possession.

The missing dynamism of N’Golo Kante as Claudio Ranieri’s linchpin cannot also be underestimated, with a lack of balance and link-up play between attack and defence currently an obvious missing link.

Verdict

Despite the likes of Everton and Hull already making significant moves in the January transfer window, defending champions Leicester are unlikely to undertake significant activity, especially with key personnel returning early from the AFCON.

The arrival of knockout football in the Champions League next month against Spanish outfit Sevilla could also distract the Foxes in their quest to hit the magical 40 point mark and with both Manchester United and Liverpool to play in February, Leicester remain a good back-to-lay option in the relegation betting markets.

Recommended Football Tips

Back to lay Leicester in the Relegation Betting Market @12.00

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/70/Jamie_Vardy_08_sierpnia_2015.jpg

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]