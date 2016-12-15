Premier League Tips – 17-19 December

Goals at the Riverside and an entertaining clash in the Merseyside derby on Monday night provide the free Premier League betting tips on Sportingly Better this weekend.

Premier League Bets

Middlesbrough (2.05) v Swansea (3.50); Draw (3.40)

A lacklustre opening tenure by American coach Bob Bradley has showed signs of improvement, with the Welsh club beginning to find some sort of motion.

The return to form of talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson has been timely, with rumours of a switch away from the Liberty Stadium in January ruled out by the manager.

The 27-year old midfielder has scored six goals for the club this season and his record in 201 has seen the player score 14 goals and make another seven goals in the Premier League; just under 50% involvement in all of the Swans goals this calendar year.

Another player making headway under Bradley is 2010 World Cup winner Fernando Llorente. The former Juventus striker is beginning to show his pedigree in the English top flight and it is his involvement that could see the club climb comfortably out of the relegation places.

Hosts Middlesbrough have their own Spanish spearhead in attack with Alvaro Negredo leaving the line for Aitor Karanka’s side.

Negredo has recently come out of an 11-game barren spell for Boro and if the club are to stay out of the drop zone then the 31-year old’s goals could prove crucial in that quest.

With both sides likely to view the game as winable, expect goals at both ends of the pitch in the game on Saturday.

Recommended Football Tips

Both teams to score @1.90

Everton (4.00) v Liverpool (1.90); Draw (3.50)

A game with plenty of bookmaker offers, the Merseyside derby is delicately poised in the late game on Monday.

Hosts Everton have won just one of their last 11 games in the Premier League and their are increasingly worrying signs for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Some comical defending so far this campaign has seen Everton keep just two clean sheets all season and if the club are to overturn their terrible run of form, the Toffees will need to use their experience in the backline to not give away such soft goals.

A poor away record which has seen Everton lose four matches on the bounce, but despite some abject displays in attack striker Romelu Lukaku did at least net twice in their last trip away from home.

Visitors Liverpool will of course be looking to keep pace with league leaders Chelsea, but the club will have to address their own defensive frailties which have been exposed with increasing frequency at times.

Liverpool carry the worst defensive record out of any side in the top-six in the Premiership, but with Jurgen Klopp’s side more than capable in attack, expect the Reds to pick up an all-important victory in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.

Recommended Football Tips

Liverpool to win AND over 2.5 goals @2.75

Premier League Betting 2016/17 Profit/Loss (1pt each bet)

Wagered: 25pts

Returned: 36.42pts

P/L: +11.42pts

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Klopp_(24669321424).jpg

