Man Utd v West Ham – Betting Preview

Manchester United’s stuttering Premier League form continued on Sunday, as the Hammers held Jose Mourinho’s side to a 1-1 draw.

Sportingly Better takes a look at the repeat midweek fixture in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, as Slaven Bilic’s side return to Old Trafford for the second time in a week.

English Football Tips

Manchester United (1.44) v West Ham (7.50); Draw (5.00)

Manchester United continueto lose ground on their top-four rivals, after a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Hammers this weekend.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho was dismissed in that match for kicking a bottle in reaction to referee John Moss. The club have now won just one of their last seven matches in the Premier League.

Consecutive domestic stalemates at home against Stoke, Burnley, Arsenal and West Ham cannot be so readily dismissed, but a 4-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa League last Thursday and a couple of goals by talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic at least point to potentially more encouraging times.

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitarayan could be in-line for a start on Wednesday alongside Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial in attack and that refresh in the forward line could spark United into more incisive attacking fortune in the EFL Cup this week.

The hosts are marked up and trading at the exact same price as they were in the same league fixture on Sunday and backers of the hosts can place this bet with bet365 who are reviewed here.

Visitors West Ham go into this encounter having lost 20 of their last 24 matches against Manchester United in all competitions, but in Darren Randolph the Red Devils found the opposition stopper in fine form.

Striker Diafra Sakho scored the goal in that game and the attacker will need to be watched again here, after scoring three goals in his last four games against the club.

Manager Slaven Bilic was encouraged by his side’s display on the weekend with his team showing “character, commitment and quality” and the Hammers will need to repeat those characteristics after a problematic league run on the road so far this term.

Mancehster United head coach Jose Mourinho has emerged victorious in seven of his last 10 encounters against West Ham and with the hosts desperately looking to chase some silverware this season, expect Manchester United to get the job done here on Wednesday night.

Recommended Football Tips

Back Manchester United to win @1.44

Back Manchester United to score over 1.5 goals @1.50

Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46894496

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]