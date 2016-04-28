Accumulator Tips – 30 Apr – 1 May

Last weekends winning football accumulator tips returned odds of 5.77, as Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan and Real Madrid all came from behind to win.

Football tips from Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga provide the free betting tips for this weekend’s football accumulator on Sportingly Better.

Football Accumulator Tips



Bayer Leverkusen (1.57) v Hertha Berlin (5.50); Draw (4.00)

Hosts Bayer Leverkusen sealed a stunning turnaround at the Veltins Arena, last time out with three goals in the space of six minutes to secure wins in each of their last five games in the Bundesliga. Another victory on Saturday would all but seal their qualification for the Champions League next season.

Visitors Hertha Berlin have suffered four defeats in their last five games and the club will be nervously looking over their shoulders with Borussia Monchengladbach just one point behind in fifth place.

These two sides are in opposite ends of form and given that Bayer Leverkusen have won four of their last five meetings, expect the hosts to pick up another win this weekend.

Accumulator Bet 1

Bayer Leverkusen to win @1.57



Monaco (1.50) v Guingamp (7.00); Draw (4.00)

Monaco trail second placed Lyon in Ligue 1 only by goal difference and the hosts were dramatically denied all three points away at Rennes last weekend by a late goal.

Opponents Guingamp have failed to win any of their last 10 matches in Monaco, scoring just five goals in the process and if the visitors are to have any aspirations for a top half finish, defeat on Saturday could see the club lose ground.

Monaco will be desperate to keep the pressure on Lyon and the hosts look well poised to pick up all three points this weekend.

Accumulator Bet 2

Monaco to win @1.50



Atletico Madrid (1.25) v Rayo Vallecano (10.00); Draw (6.00)

Diego Simeone’s side are on a real gallop right now, after a run of six consecutive victories, with five of those being wins to nil. Atletico Madrid produced a defensive masterclass against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday to secure a slight advantage in the semi final first leg.

Visitors Rayo Vallecano have stuck to their attacking philosophy all season, but defensively the club look vulnerable after throwing away a two-goal lead against Real Madrid last time out.

Rayo Vallecano have the worst defensive record in La Liga and Diego Simeone’s side should take full advantage of that on Saturday.

Accumulator Bet 3

Atletico Madrid HT/FT @1.72

Betting Accumulator Odds – 4.07



Author Credit: Jonathan Day

Image Credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38054241

