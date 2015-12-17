Fantasy Football Tips – Gameweek 17

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez scored his 11th goal of the season as the FoxesÂ beat Premier League champions Chelsea to move top of the Premier League table.

Sportingly Better picks out the best fantasy football tips for Gameweek 17, as Arsenal host Manchester City.

Captain Choices

Romelu Lukaku (EVE)

Everton’s burgeoning striker scored for the sixth game in a row, as theÂ ToffeesÂ failed to capitalise on their first half dominance against Norwich City last time out.

Backed as a captain choice last gameweek, Lukaku scored with a back post header after another cross found by Gerard Deulofeu; a combination which continues to grow.

Lukaku was however guilty of wasting a hatful of chances and the Belgium international will be keen to make amends at home to Premier League leaders Leicester this weekend.

Eden Hazard (CHE)



Jose Mourinho’s sacking at Chelsea may not have been agreed by many, but the change in the hot seat should give the reigning Premier League champions freedom to play.

Eden Hazard is one of a number of players who have significantly under-performed this season and the forward is a long way short of his tally of 14 goals and 10 assists, which the player has matched for the past two seasons.

Opponents Sunderland appear to have steadied the ship and although hosts Chelsea sit just one point above the relegation zone, expect Hazard to lead theÂ Blues on a charge up the Premier League table.

Transfer Tips

Jack Butland (STK) â€“ Â£5.0m

The Premier League’s most in-form goalkeeper made eight saves last weekend, as the Stoke stopper kept theÂ Hammers at bay.

Butland has now kept seven clean sheets in his last nine matches for theÂ PottersÂ and a total of 11 bonus points, including three in the last match at Upton Park highlights the goalkeeper’s growing reputation and challenge for Joe Hart for the England jersey.

Opponents Crystal Palace do have strong attacking intent under manager Alan Pardew, but the former Birmingham City keeper remains currently a sound investment in the fantasy Premier League.

Georginio Wijnaldum (NEW) â€“ Â£7.0m

With already seven goals to his name, Newcastle’s emerging talisman appears to have largely gone unnoticed with fantasy ownership standing at just 9.6% of managers.

Wijnaldum’s crucial performance last weekend resulted in a goal and an assist to pull theÂ Magpies to victory against Tottenham and the former PSV man has yet to miss a game for Steve McLaren’s side.

Newcastle’s home game against rock-bottom side Aston Villa should give the midfielder further opportunity to add to his growing tally in the Premiership.

